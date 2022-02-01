      Weather Alert

Nicole Kidman says that Keith Urban Is The Best!

Jan 31, 2022 @ 6:05pm

Nicole Kidman tells CBS that Keith Urban is the best thing that’s ever happened to her. “I met him later in life and it’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. That man is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We’re a mix. We’re very suited [for each other]. I’m incredibly lucky to have met him. My husband is, I’ve always said, he is rock solid. And he’ll be there, like just an incredible love and support to me, as I hope I give to him as well, because he’s got a massive career and it’s just in a very different field. He makes music.”

