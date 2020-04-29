Nicole Kidman Recalls the Romantic Date That Caused Her to Fall in Love With Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for 14 years, it only took one motorcycle ride to make Nicole fall head over heels for the Aussie music star.
Meeting in 2005 at a Los Angeles event, Keith took Nicole on a motorcycle ride and packed a picnic lunch and that was all it took to make the A-list actress fall in love.
“I was a goner — I mean, c’mon,” says Nicole, “He’s pretty much the flip side of neurotic.”
Nicole and Keith got married just a year later, June 25, 2006 and share two children together, Sunday Rose, in 2008, and Faith Margaret in 2010. Here’s the complete story from Taste of Country.