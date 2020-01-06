Nicole Kidman Cries on Red Carpet As She Learns That Her Australian Home Is Under Threat in Bushfires
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Nicole Kidman was making her way on the red carpet for the Gold Meets Golden pre-show event when she learned that the home she shares with husband Keith Urban in Australia is under threat.
She was visibly upset on the red carpet and after 15 minutes on the carpet, she left.
She apologized on the red carpet and said she was distracted by what was happening in Australia.
Keith Urban and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, have donated half a million dollars to Rural Fire Service to help fight the devastating fires sweeping through their native Australia. The couple’s own home in Sydney is under threat of being destroyed.
Keith shared their decision to donate to help the firefighters and first responders on social media writing, “Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia.” He also listed links to several organizations helping to combat the fires.
People.com reports that the more than 130 fires have so far claimed the lives of at least 17 people and burned through more than 11 million acres since they began in September. It is estimated that half a billion total mammals, birds and reptiles have also died in the fires since September.