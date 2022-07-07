      Weather Alert

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Pack on PDA at Paris Fashion Week

Jul 7, 2022 @ 6:08pm
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban gave fans a display of PDA, while sharing a passionate kiss, during Paris Fashion Week.

As the couple left the Balenciaga show, where Kidman walked the runway with Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Naomi Campbell, Kidman turned to her husband and planted a big kiss on him.

Nicole and Keith were matching in black ensembles. The actress shared some BTS footage from backstage at the fashion show.

“Preshow [black heart emoji] #Balenciaga,” Kidman wrote. “Love her [red heart emoji] @Naomi #Balenciaga,” she captioned a photo alongside Campbell.

Do you think this was to much PDA?

