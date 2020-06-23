Nicki Minaj scores her first No. 1 on ‘Billboard’ charts as lead artist

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ImagesDespite all the controversy and dealing with the “Trollz” over her new collaboration with labeled “snitch” Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj has a certified hit on her hands.
“Trollz” debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, and, according to the charts — it’s not only Nicki’s second number one — it’s her first time topping the charts as lead artist.
She previously took over the chart alongside Doja Cat for their collab “Say So,” a song that officially earmarked Minaj as the artist making the most Hot 100 appearances — 109, to be exact — in Billboard history.
In addition, “Trollz” is officially Tekashi’s first entry atop the chart. He previously floated in the number three position with “FEFE” — featuring Minaj alongside Murda Beatz— and “Gooba.”
“Trollz” made history in other ways, officially becoming Billboard‘s 40th number one debut. The song is the fifth No. 1 debut of 2020, setting the record for most chart-topping debuts in a single year, with five. Previously, 2019 and 1995 held the record with four each.
Also, “Trollz” is the seventh collab in a row to debut at No. 1 — the longest streak in the chart’s nearly 62-year-history.
The song moved 116,000 units in its first week and is now the best-selling single since Taylor Swift‘s “ME!” featuring Panic! At The Disco singer Brendon Urie. The 2019 pop song sold 193,000 copies in its first week of release.
As previously reported, Nicki promised a portion of proceeds from “Trollz” and related merchandise items will support The Bail Project, which benefits individuals who cannot afford to make bail while awaiting trial.
By Megan Stone
