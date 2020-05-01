Nicki Minaj clears up her alleged Wendy Williams’ line in Doja Coat’s “Say So” remix
Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesIt’s no secret that Nicki Minaj and Wendy Williams don’t necessarily care for each other. Williams has attacked Nicki’s career, music, and her recent marriage on The Wendy Williams Show. But now, fans believe the rap queen has finally snapped back at the talk show host.
In Nicki’s outro on Doja Cat‘s “Say So” remix, she takes a few shots at an unidentified woman whom fans now believe is Wendy Williams.
“Why you talkin’ ’bout who body fake?/With all the fillers in your face, you just full of hate/That real [butt] ain’t keep your [man] home/ Now you lookin’ silly, that’s word to silicone,” Nicki raps.
For those that missed it, Wendy Williams went through a messy divorce last year after news broke that her husband was allegedly living a double life with a separate family and child.
But Nicki addressed the line in her Instagram story, as captured by The Shade Room, saying, “The line ain’t about Wendy tho.”
Fans are still in shock on social media, praising the queen for killing the song, no matter who she’s talking about. One fan tweeted, “The way Nicki dragged Miss Wendy P Williams so effortlessly,” while another said, “Nicki really is Mrs. Petty,” referring to her husband, Kenneth Petty.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.