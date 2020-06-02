Nicki Minaj calls for all four officers to be charged for George Floyd’s murder
Jamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesNicki Minaj has broken her silence regarding the killing of George Floyd by police and to say she’s upset would be an understatement.
Alongside a picture of a chalkboard with the names of Black men and women who fell victim to police brutality, the 37-year-old expressed her fury and called for all of the officers: Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng, and Tou Thoa — not just Derek Chauvin, the officer who dug his knee into Floyd’s neck, to be brought to justice.
“When 4 black THUGS commit a crime, if 1 person commits murder, they ALL get charged & CONVICTED,” Nicki captioned the post. “When white THUGS/COPS KILL innocent black people, ALL 4 of them are responsible.”
“They all watched an unarmed man die and did nothing. Why do they have different rules?????” The “Yikes” singer added. “Let your voice be heard. Be angry. White people have been using violence against us since the beginning of time. We didn’t invent violence & looting. Will these officers actually get convicted? Probably not. Let your voice be heard.”
She then urged her followers to do their part to help ensure justice is served by making phone calls, sending texts, and signing petitions.
Nicki’s post comes the same day that Floyd’s cause of death was revealed as “homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain” by an independent autopsy.
By Danielle Long
