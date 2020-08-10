Nickelback teases something new coming this Friday
Gary Miller/Getty ImagesSomething new from Nickelback is coming this week.
On Monday, the Canadian rockers tweeted a photo of what certainly seems like an album or single cover, marked only with the band’s name printed against a red background. In the caption, they wrote this Friday’s date, August 14.
Fans are speculating that a new single or an album announcement may be coming on Friday. Others suggest Nickelback may finally be revealing details of their upcoming documentary, which they’ve been teasing for some time now.
Nickelback’s most recent album is 2017’s Feed the Machine.
Meanwhile, Nickelback is releasing a 15th anniversary deluxe edition of their massive 2005 album All the Right Reasons on October 2. The expanded collection includes a number of bonus tracks, including acoustic performances, covers and live recordings.
Nickelback had been scheduled to launch a 15th anniversary All the Right Reasons tour this summer, but the outing was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
