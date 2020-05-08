Nickelback drummer undergoes surgery to correct control in his right hand
Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMediaBeing in isolation is giving Nickelback drummer Daniel Adair plenty of time to practice — and it turns out he needs it.
Adair took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he recently underwent surgery to correct what he describes as “increased difficulty with control in my right hand on the drums.” It turns out he had something called Radio Tunnel Syndrome, a rare condition where a pinched nerve in his forearm prevented his muscles from activating, leading to his wrist to twist in a “mechanically inaccurate motion.”
Adair says luckily, he was able to get the surgery right before the COVID-19 pandemic closed everything down, explaining, “They just cut some muscle away and let the nerve breathe again. I’ve healed fine and am basically learning how to use my right hand! It’s very exciting, though…it’s a great time for me to be isolation and get my chops together.”
Nickelback has a tour scheduled this summer to promote the 15th anniversary of Adair’s first album with the band, All The Right Reasons, with Stone Temple Pilots on the bill. Though the tour dates are still listed on the band’s website, it’s not clear if the trek will actually happen.
Last month, guitarist Ryan Peake said the band was readying a Nickelback documentary for release “in the next month or two.”
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.