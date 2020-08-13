Nickelback dropping “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” cover Friday
Gary Miller/Getty ImagesNow we know what Nickelback is teasing.
Earlier this week, the Canadian rockers revealed that something new will be arriving this Friday, August 14. Following speculation that a new single or album announcement might be coming — along with the requisite Nickelback jokes — Chad Kroeger and company have now confirmed what they have in store.
On Friday, Nickelback will release a cover of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by the Charlie Daniels Band. The recording will also feature Canadian jazz fusion guitarist Dave Martone.
The cover will be Nickelback’s first official release to follow their latest album, 2017’s Feed the Machine. In recent months, they’ve shared acoustic renditions of past songs while in quarantine. Nickelback is also releasing a 15th anniversary All the Right Reasons reissue on October 2.
By the way, Korn just released a cover of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” featuring Yelawolf, in July.
Charlie Daniels died July 6 at age 83.
By Josh Johnson
