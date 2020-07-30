Nickelback announces 15th anniversary ‘All the Right Reasons’ reissue
Atlantic/RhinoThat “Photograph” Nickelback keeps asking you to look at is 15 years older.
All the Right Reasons — the diamond-certified 2005 album that spawned hit singles in “Photograph,” “Rockstar,” “Savin’ Me,” “Animals,” “Far Away,” “If Everyone Cared” and “Side of a Bullet” — officially turns 15 in October. To celebrate the milestone anniversary, Nickelback has announced a deluxe reissue of the record.
The expanded collection, due out October 2, includes the original All the Right Reasons remastered, plus four bonus tracks: acoustic versions of “Photograph,” “Too Bad” and “Someday,” and a cover of Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”
You can download the unplugged performance of “Photograph” now via digital outlets.
The reissue also includes a second disc, consisting of live recordings from Nickelback’s August 2006 show in South Dakota.
“We are so proud of the fact that [All the Right Reasons] connected with people the way it has,” says guitarist Ryan Peake. “As an artist, you can only ever hope for something like that to happen.”
Nickelback had planned to launch a 15th anniversary All the Right Reasons tour this summer, but the outing was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
