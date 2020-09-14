Nick Palmer Named Will County Board Chief of Staff
Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan has named Nick Palmer as Chief of Staff for the 26-member county board. Palmer, a Joliet native, was formerly top aide for the late County Executive Larry Walsh Sr.
In addition to managing operations of the county board, Palmer has said that his priorities will be in the areas of transportation, fiscal responsibility, and maintaining the quality of life for local residents. He believes his experience will help build consensus and accomplish the goals that the county board has set.
Palmer, 46, resides in Bolingbrook with his wife Laura and their four children. He assumes his new position on November 2nd, 2020.