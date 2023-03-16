Niall Horan Has a 22-Step Beauty Routine?

He’s one member of the mostly masculine judging team of the TV talent competition The Voice. But he’s got a beauty secret; and it’s a big one.

Niall Horan‘s Vogue Beauty Secrets video shared his skincare regimen.

And many people are surprised that he has a 22-step routine.

Horan has shown his five million-plus TikTok followers his “simple” routine.

[If you care: Some items he swears by include Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice Volumizing Styling Mousse, a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Sarah Chapman Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse, Make Beauty Micro Crystalline Exfoliating Face Mask, Vanity Planet Senia Hot & Cold Smart Steamer, and Element Eight O2 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrate Correct Cream.]

[pictured is the 2021 team of judges for The Voice]