Niall Horan Has a 22-Step Beauty Routine?

March 16, 2023 10:00AM CDT
He’s one member of the mostly masculine judging team of the TV talent competition The Voice.  But he’s got a beauty secret; and it’s a big one.

Niall Horan‘s Vogue Beauty Secrets video shared his skincare regimen.

And many people are surprised that he has a 22-step routine.

Horan has shown his five million-plus TikTok followers his “simple” routine.

[If you care:  Some items he swears by include Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice Volumizing Styling Mousse, a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Sarah Chapman Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse, Make Beauty Micro Crystalline Exfoliating Face Mask, Vanity Planet Senia Hot & Cold Smart Steamer, and Element Eight O2 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrate Correct Cream.]

How many steps are there in your beauty routine?  That is, if you have one…

