NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 27: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform during the CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. CMA Summer Jam will air on ABC on September 2, 2021. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Niall Horan Calls Out Blake Shelton – after Gwen Stefani Says His Accent Is Cute in New ‘Voice’ Promo

The Voice Season 23 is underway, and Gwen Stefani has returned as a coach for the new season.

During a promo for the show, Gwen is impressed with co-judge Niall Horan’s Irish accent. “I’m not gonna lie, that accent is cute!” she gushes over Niall, who, then, can’t resist calling out his “TV dad.”

“Hear that, Shelton?” he teases. Former judge, and husband of Stefani, Blake Shelton, is known for his southern (U.S.) accent.

The Voice season 24 premieres Monday, September 25 at 7 p.m. [8 p.m. PT/ET] on NBC.

Whose accent is better, Blake Shelton or Niall Horan?