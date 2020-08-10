Nia Long to star in and executive-produce ‘Paper Gods’ with John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Niche ImportsJohn Legend and Nia Long are teaming up to bring us a timely new political drama based on Goldie Taylor‘s 2018 bestselling novel Paper Gods.
Deadline announced the upcoming series, similar to the novel, will capture a saga of power, race, and political intrigue, centered around Victoria Dobbs Overstreet, the mayor of Atlanta. She teams up with a reporter to look into a series of murders, and ends up uncovering a political conspiracy.
With Taylor as a producer, Long will star as Dobbs and executive-produce the project with Sony Pictures TV, under Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co.
“Victoria Dobbs is a beautifully flawed and complicated character,” Long said of her role. “I look forward to exploring her journey as a wife, mother, and politician. Paper Gods highlights the profound impact Black women have on American politics and the world.”
“We’re so thrilled to be able to bring this incredible world Goldie created to life,” said Legend and other Get Lifted executives in a statement. “It’s going to be an incredible journey working with Nia…as we endeavor to learn more about this strong Black female who’s incredibly human and nuanced.”
Paper Gods, starring Nia Long, begins production later this year.