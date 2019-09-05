NFL Stadiums Ranked: Where Does Soldier Field Rank?
The ticket site SeatGeek released their annual stadium guides . . . and thousands of NFL fans weighed in on which teams across the league had the best and worst game-day atmosphere, stadium food, and bathrooms. Obviously, first things first: Which stadiums have the NASTIEST bathrooms? Here’s the Bottom Five:
1. Oakland Raiders, RingCentral Coliseum. Score: 2.8 out of 5
2. Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Score: 3.0 out of 5
3. Washington Redskins, FedExField. Score: 3.2 out of 5
4. Buffalo Bills, New Era Field. 3.4 out of 5
5. Cincinnati Bengals, Paul Brown Stadium. Score: 3.5 out of 5
Unsurprisingly, the two with the worst bathrooms also happen to be some of the oldest venues in the league. But both the Raiders and Rams should vault up the ranking next season, after they move into theiThe ticket site SeatGeek released their annual stadium guides . . . and thousands of NFL fans weighed in on which teams across the league had the best and worst game-day atmosphere, stadium food, and bathrooms.r new digs.
As for the BEST bathrooms in the league, the Atlanta Falcons’ brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium topped the list, followed by the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Field, and the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.
(For what it’s worth, the Cleveland Browns are only ranked 21st in terms of bathrooms. It could be because the floors are slippery . . . you know, from the tears.)
The Falcons also landed the best score for in-stadium food. The Green Bay Packers were second, followed by the Cowboys.
Not to beat them up, but the Redskins, the Rams, and the Bengals also have the WORST food . . . in that order.
The Redskins also have the worst atmosphere. The Bengals are second-worst, followed by the Rams, the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers, and the New York Giants.
Green Bay got the best score for stadium atmosphere. The Kansas City Chiefs were second, followed by the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons, and the Cowboys.
Where does Soldier Field Rank?
Atmosphere Ranked #21
Food Ranked #25
Bathrooms Ranked #26
Keep in mind there are 32 NFL stadiums so Soldier Field is in the bottom 1/3 for Atmosphere, Food, & Bathrooms.
Here’s the complete breakdown from Seat Geek.