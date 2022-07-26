      Weather Alert

NFL Launches New Streaming Service NFL+

Jul 26, 2022 @ 6:08pm
Football center ready to snap ball

The NFL is launching its own streaming service called NFL+ – and it’s officially live as of today.

NFL+ will offer access to all out-of-market preseason games, as well as “live mobile device access to local and prime-time regular season and postseason games” – which were previously available through the NFL Game Pass subscription.

It also includes access to various NFL Network and NFL Films shows on demand – but won’t include any regular-season games.

NFL+ is available for $4.99 a month or $39.99 for a full year. There’s also a ‘NFL+ Premium’ for $9.99 a month that includes game replays and ‘All-22’ film.

Do you plan to subscribe to NFL+?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
Netflix Has Added a New Charge to Your Bill
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
Dolly Parton Praises ‘America’s Got Talent’ Group Chapel Hart for Their Take on ‘Jolene’
SCOTTY McCREERY LANDS FIFTH NUMBER ONE HIT
Connect With Us Listen To Us On