NFL Launches New Streaming Service NFL+

The NFL is launching its own streaming service called NFL+ – and it’s officially live as of today.
NFL+ will offer access to all out-of-market preseason games, as well as “live mobile device access to local and prime-time regular season and postseason games” – which were previously available through the NFL Game Pass subscription.
It also includes access to various NFL Network and NFL Films shows on demand – but won’t include any regular-season games.
NFL+ is available for $4.99 a month or $39.99 for a full year. There’s also a ‘NFL+ Premium’ for $9.99 a month that includes game replays and ‘All-22’ film.
