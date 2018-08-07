Next U.S. President Revealed. Time Traveler Makes Shocking Predictions about 2030 Election

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are joined by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen for a dance on a large presidential seal at the Salute to Armed Forces Ball for President Donald Trump at the National Building Museum in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A so-called time traveler by the name of Noah says he knows the results of our next Presidential Election. Noah is a regular in Time Travel videos seen on Apex TV. He says the next U.S. President will be Donald Trump. He says, “This is a fact from the future. I’m not here to influence anybody’s political opinions.” Here’s the crazy thing he also says he knows who’s going to be President in 2030….Yolanda Renee King who’s 10 right now. She would only be 21 in 2030 and is the grand daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. She gained national attention following her speech on equal rights earlier this year. He goes on to say Yolanda will be the first President to be in a new law where you’re able to be very young. There is no election in 2030, Noah says she will become Vice President in the 2028 Election and take over the Oval Office following the death or resignation of the Elected President.

There’s more including time travel with aliens becoming a reality. Read more from News.com.au.