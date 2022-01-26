Newcomer Ian Munsick has teamed up with Cody Johnson

Ian and Cody have a new ballad that is being described by the record label as “a true country and western ballad” called “Long Live Cowgirls.” The duet will be released on Friday (January 28th).
Ian said, “When I think of modern country and western music, I think of Cody Johnson. The way he pays respect to the tradition of the genre yet puts his own stamp on it is what has drawn me to his music for the last 10 years. ‘Long Live Cowgirls’ is a testament to the western way of life and how it’s still thriving today. There’s no one out there who represents that lifestyle better than CoJo.”
Ian and Cody first teamed up for Cody’s headlining tour last fall, which will continue into 2022. The tour stops in Knoxville, TN on Friday along with special guest Easton Corbin.
Cody continues climbing the charts with his latest hit, “Til You Can’t.”