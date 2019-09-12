      Weather Alert

New Zealand firefighters pay tribute to 9-11 first responders with haka

Sep 12, 2019 @ 3:16pm

A group of firefighters in Auckland, New Zealand, is going viral for their tribute to the 9/11 first responders.

The video shows the group of firefighters honoring the fallen heroes by doing the haka, a ceremonial dance in Maori culture that is performed to welcome distinguished guests, or to acknowledge great achievements.

The U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand, Scott Brown, also took to Twitter to share the special tribute, writing in the caption, “An appropriate and uniquely Kiwi way to remember the bravery and sacrifice of 9/11 first responders.”

