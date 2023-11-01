New Zac Brown Band Album Has a Huge New England Flavor

“From The Road, Volume One: Covers” is the title of the upcoming album by Zac Brown Band. The release date is Friday, November 10.

A post from the band’s Instagram read: “This project is a celebration of the songs that we listen to and some of our favorite arrangements that we’ve reimagined over the years.”

One of the covers has already been released, The Who classic “Baba O’Reilly,” recorded in Boston at Fenway Park along with five other tracks.

The new album features 13 songs, including a cover of “Sweet Emotion” featuring Stephen Tyler.

What is your favorite cover song?