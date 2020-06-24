New York, New Jersey, Connecticut announce quarantine for travelers from high-risk coronavirus areas
(ALBANY, N.Y.) — Anyone visiting New York, Connecticut or New Jersey from Florida and other high-risk states for coronavirus will have to quarantine for 14 days, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.
“We have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on again in a plane,” Cuomo said at a press conference. “We worked hard to get the viral transmission down and don’t want it to go back up again.”
Cuomo was joined by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
