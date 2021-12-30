New Year’s Hangover Cure

Researchers from the British Royal Society of Chemistry claim bread and honey is the best cure for a hangover. Lead researcher Dr. John Emsley says the fructose that is present in honey breaks down alcohol into harmless by-products. “The reason why hangovers are so painful is that alcohol is first broken down into acetaldehyde, a substance which is toxic to the body and causes throbbing headaches, nausea, and vomiting. The hangover disappears as the acetaldehyde is slowly converted to less toxic chemicals. When honey and toast are consumed together, potassium and sodium are added to the body, which helps the body in handling the alcohol.”