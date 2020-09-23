New Work-Out Hours For Inwood Athletic Club
Inwood Athletic Club is relaxing some of the restrictions put in place due to COVID-19. When they reopened on June 29th, they had people register to work-out for 90 minutes blocks. Brad Staab executive director of the Park District says they’re making it easier for people to drop in by making the times slots longer.
The first time slot is between 4:30am and 10:30am and then from 11am to 2:3 pm, and finally from 3pm to 8pm Monday through Friday. On the weekend from 6am to 11:30 and from noon to 4pm. During the new time slots members will be allowed the freedom to come and go throughout each slot. They are no longer locked into a 90 minute window. Registration is recommended, although walk-ins are welcome provided you reserve at the fitness desk when you arrive. Staff will clean during time slots and still close for half an hour to clean before the next group is allowed in. The new time slots begin on Monday September 28th.
Separate reservations are still advised from group exercise classes.