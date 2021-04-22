Will County Sheriff’s Office Mobile App is here!
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley is pleased to announce the release of the Will County Sheriff’s Office mobile phone app. The app is now available as a free download from your iPhone and Android app stores.
The Sheriff’s Office app brings all citizens a more complete and informative way to find whatever your needs may be regarding the Sheriff’s Office and the Adult Detention Facility. The app gives availability to receive emergency alerts, notifications, press releases and several other resources to enhance public safety matters.
One of the features that can be found on the Sheriff’s Office app include “Submit a Tip”, where users can easily submit crime tips directly to the Sheriff’s Office. App users can remain anonymous.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC.
GET THE APP TODAY! Search Will County Sheriff’s Office IL to download the app onto your smartphone or tablet. It is available FREE of charge from the iOS and Google Play app stores.
Will County Sheriff’s press release