New Waterford Crystals Decorate Time Square’s New Year’s Eve Ball  

Dec 30, 2021 @ 12:00pm
New Waterford crystals were added to the ball that drops over New York City’s Times Square every year.
Jeffrey Strauss, president of Countdown Entertainment said Monday (December 27th), “We’re here today replacing 192 of the Waterford crystal triangles on that ball behind me with a new design, ‘The Gift of Wisdom.’  It’s represented by a wheel with these petals of knowledge growing ever forward.
Each year, the ball gets 192 new crystal facets – which represent themes for the new year, such as Happiness, Goodwill, Harmony, Kindness, and more.  The ball has 2,688 crystal panels.

