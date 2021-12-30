Weather Alert
Maura Myles
New Waterford Crystals Decorate Time Square’s New Year’s Eve Ball
Dec 30, 2021 @ 12:00pm
New Waterford Crystals Decorate Time Square’s New Year’s Eve Ball
New
Waterford
crystals were added to the ball that drops over New York City’s Times Square every year.
Jeffrey Strauss, president of
Countdown Entertainment
said Monday (December 27th), “
We’re here today replacing 192 of the Waterford crystal triangles on that ball behind me with a new design, ‘
The Gift of Wisdom
.’ It’s represented by a wheel with these petals of knowledge growing ever forward.
”
Each year, the ball gets 192 new crystal facets – which represent themes for the new year, such as Happiness, Goodwill, Harmony, Kindness, and more. The ball has 2,688 crystal panels.
There’s more sparkle, here: (
Reuters
)
Recently, 192 new Waterford crystal triangles were added to the Times Square ball that is dropped on New Year’s Eve each year
192 are replaced each year, and this year, the new ones represent Wisdom—all of the crystal facets on the ball (all 2,688 of them) represent themes for the new year, such as Kindness, Goodwill, and more.
