NEW VOICES TAKE OVER THE COLLEGE GAMEDAY OPENING THEME
August 31, 2023 5:27AM CDT
Lainey Wilson, Darius Rucker and the Cadillac Three will be the new voices of ESPN College GameDay’s opening theme.
College GameDay announced Monday (August 28th) afternoon that the artists will sing “Comin’ to Your City,” now that Big & Rich have moved on.
Rucker said in the video announcement, “I’ve watched that opening so many times. I used to sit in my room and go, ‘I’ve gotta write a song so I can do the opening of GameDay.”
Check It Out
To celebrate 30 years of GameDay hitting the road, @dariusrucker, @laineywilson and @thecadillac3 are the new voices of our anthem 👏
The latest version of “Comin’ To Your City” will be here Saturday morning 🎵 pic.twitter.com/7yzpwV7PfI
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2023