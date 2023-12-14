$10,000-dollar Air Jordans Found in Donation Bin – New Version of Gold Coin in Red Bucket? 

The sneakers, named for Chicago Bulls NBA legend Michael Jordan (#23) are valued at over $10,000.

Designer Tinker Hatfield visited the shelter to confirm their authenticity. The sneakers were commissioned by Spike Lee to wear in 2019.

Sotheby’s auction house said a person who was helping with the shelter program, at Burnside Shelter, found them at the bottom of a bin.

100% of the sales will benefit the Portland Rescue Mission. It’s unclear how the shoes came to be donated.

(Find more, here: UPI)