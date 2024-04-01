New Trend: Online Gift Registries . . . for a Divorce?

Some people have an unspoken rule where they only do an online gift registry for someone ONCE. So there’s no gift when that person in on their second, third, or eighth wedding. But there’s something else to consider.

There may be a new trend of people posting an online registry . . . for their DIVORCE.

The idea is that people can be financially vulnerable at the time of a split, and there’s a good chance that they’ll only have HALF their stuff . . . appliances, tools, furnishings, and other everyday supplies. Or maybe even less.

Some people think it’s a great idea, and argue it’s even more helpful than providing newly married couples with stuff, since they may already have TWO versions of things, like coffee makers and couches, from their previous homes.

But others are NOT fans. Some say they’ve already supported the marriage . . . AND the pregnancies . . . and if it doesn’t work out, that’s the purpose of spousal support. One person joked, “You broke it, you buy it.”

