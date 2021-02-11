New Term Limits Voted In For House Leaders Under New House Leader
The Illinois House is setting new term limits for leadership positions. In a 70-to-44 vote, legislators adopted major rule changes for the 102nd state General Assembly, most notably term limits for the Speaker and Minority Leader. Newly elected House Speaker Chris Welch noted the “considerable break from tradition” in his first action at the helm. As of yesterday’s vote, both positions are now limited to five two-year terms in the General Assembly.