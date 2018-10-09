New Tech Could Prevent Heart Attacks

Researchers are reporting that they have found technology that can predict a heart attack years before it actually happens.

This new method was developed by researchers at the University of Oxford in England, and to get the prediction, researchers used math and your CT scan.

Researchers use an algorithm to look at CT scans to measure how much fat is present around heart arteries. The fat changes when the artery becomes inflamed, giving that early warning of a heart attack.

Researchers aren’t sure how many heart attacks can be prevented with this new development, but do think the technique could identify 20 to 30 percent of people who are at risk. Here’s the complete story from Learning English.