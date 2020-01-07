New Tech Coming to Consumer Electronics Show
RollBot, a toilet paper-carrying droid developed by Charmin and Unit 9, carries a roll of toilet paper through a bathroom, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
It’s Consumer Electronics Show time in Las Vegas. Here are some of the marvelous new electronic gizmos that will be introduced at the show, things that you won’t be able to live without in the future:
– A TV that rotates to play vertical videos
– A trash can that ties up its own garbage.
– An Alexa that works in the shower.
– A Robot Cat that can walk, stretch, play with toys, avoid obstacles and bite its nails. It can also recognize human faces and knows 20 commands and phrases, including “sit” and “come here.”
– The Manta5 Hydrofoil Bike – it’s part bike and part airplane, designed to mimic cycling, but on water. To repeat, it’s riding a bicycle on the water.
– An Oral-B electric toothbrush featuring a sensor to let users know they’re brushing too hard or just right.
Charmin has created a robot that delivers a fresh roll straight to the bathroom. It connects to a cell phone, so simply alert the “Roll-Bot” when in need. The toilet paper producer unveiled the device at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. It also showed off a sensor that reveals if a bathroom is stinky before you step in. For now, the gadgets are only available to those attending the show.
Here’s more from C-Net.