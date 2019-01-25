New Star Wars Ride Rumored to Be 28 Minutes Long

The hype around Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge just got bigger with the news that the ride inside Star Wars land is reportedly 28 minutes long.
The ride, called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance has the rider as a recruit of the Resistance trying to take down the First Order and according to Scott Trowbridge, a creative director at Disney Imagineering, it’s “the most epic attraction ever built.”
In the latest behind-the-scenes video of the attraction, employees featured wouldn’t say exactly how long the ride really is, but a Disney blogger claims 28 minutes is the ride time. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be up and running this summer at both Disney Parks. Do you think you could handle a 28-minute ride? Here’s more from This Insider. Just to put it into perspective a ride on one of the more popular Disney World Theme Parks, Space Mountain is 2 mintues and 30 seconds. Can you imagine how long the wait will be for a 28 minute ride? Below is a list of ride times from WDWINFO.com.
- Astro Orbiter: 1 minute 30 seconds
- Barnstormer: 1 minute 3 seconds
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad: 3 minutes 25 seconds
- Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin: 4 minutes 3 seconds
- Carousel of Progress: 20 minutes 45 seconds
- Country Bear Jamboree: 12 minutes
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant: 1 minute 30 seconds
- Enchanted Tiki Room: 10 minutes
- The Hall of Presidents: 21 minutes 35 seconds
- Haunted Mansion: 7 minutes 30 seconds
- “it’s a small world”: 10 minutes 30 seconds
- Jungle Cruise: 9 minutes 5 seconds
- Liberty Square Riverboat: 12 minutes 45 seconds
- Mad Tea Party: 1 minute 30 seconds
- Magic Carpets of Aladdin: 1 minute 30 seconds
- Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh: 3 minutes 8 seconds
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic: 12 minutes
- Monster’s Inc. Laugh Floor: 11 minutes
- Peter Pan’s Flight: 2 minutes 45 seconds
- Pirates of the Caribbean: 8 minutes 30 seconds
- Prince Charming’s Royal Carrousel: 2 minutes
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train: 2 minutes 30 seconds
- Space Mountain: 2 minutes 30 seconds
- Splash Mountain: 11 minutes
- Stitch’s Great Escape: 15 minutes
- Swiss Family Treehouse: 13 minutes 5 seconds
- Tomorrowland Indy Speedway: 4 minutes 45 seconds
- Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover: 10 minutes 4 seconds
- Under the Sea ~ Journey of the Little Mermaid: 6 minutes 15 seconds
- Walt Disney Railroad: 20 minutes
- American Adventure: 28 minutes 30 seconds
- Circle of Life: 19 minutes 20 seconds
- Frozen Ever After – 5 minutes
- Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros: 8 minutes 7 seconds
- Impressions de France: 18 minutes
- Journey into Imagination with Figment: 11 minutes
- Living with the Land: 13 minutes 50 seconds
- Mission: SPACE: 5 minutes 38 seconds
- O Canada!: 18 minutes
- Reflections of China: 12 minutes 30 seconds
- The Seas with Nemo and Friends: 4 minutes
- Soarin’: 5 minutes
- Spaceship Earth: 15 minutes
- Test Track: 4 minutes
- Turtle Talk with Crush: 15 minutes
- Alien Swirling Saucers: 1 minute 30 seconds
- Beauty and the Beast Stage Show: 30 minutes
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular: 30 minutes
- Muppet Vision 3-D: 17 minutes
- Disney Junior – Live on Stage: 20 minutes
- Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster: 1 minute 22 seconds
- Slinky Dog Dash: 2 minutes
- Star Tours: 5 minutes
- Toy Story Mania!: 8 minutes
- Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: 5 minutes
- Voyage of the Little Mermaid: 14 minutes 30 seconds