New “Star Wars” Movie Getting Mixed Reviews
(AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez)
After many glowing reviews following the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, more critics are chiming in. The feedback is very mixed. The movie has a pretty bad Rotten Tomatoes score of 57 percent rotten based on 116 reviews. The only live-action Star Wars movie with a worse score is The Phantom Menace with 53 percent. The onslaught of so-so reviews probably won’t impact the amount of money the movie will make this weekend.
