      Weather Alert

New “Star Wars” Movie Getting Mixed Reviews

Dec 18, 2019 @ 2:30pm
(AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez)

After many glowing reviews following the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, more critics are chiming in. The feedback is very mixed. The movie has a pretty bad Rotten Tomatoes score of 57 percent rotten based on 116 reviews. The only live-action Star Wars movie with a worse score is The Phantom Menace with 53 percent. The onslaught of so-so reviews probably won’t impact the amount of money the movie will make this weekend.

Has a critic’s review turned you off from seeing a movie?

 

Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Country Dancing
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
How Ill is Eddie Van Halen?