New Sports Added At Joliet Jr. College

Mar 28, 2022 @ 10:10am

Joliet Junior College Athletics is announcing the addition of eight new sports to grow opportunities for student-athletes and investments in the campus community. JJC athletic director and head baseball coach Gregg Braun says currently the college has 12 sports and will now have a total of 20 sports to be offered by 2024.

New Sports added include:

Men’s bowling
Women’s bowling
Men’s golf
Women’s golf
Men’s track and field
Women’s track and field
Men’s volleyball
Competitive cheerleading

Braun says this a great opportunity for in-district students to not only continue their educational journey but continue to play the sports they love to play.

