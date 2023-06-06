New Song AND Video from Miranda Lambert!

Source: YouTube

Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges Come Together for New Song Miranda Lambert has released a new single and video with Leon Bridges titled “If You Were Mine.” Lambert released Palomino in 2022 and sang “Carousel” from the album at the ACM Awards in May. She shared a statement about recording a duet with Bridges, who is also from Texas. “I have been a big fan of Leon for a while because he is very authentic as an artist, and I love his music. Since we are both from Texas, we threw in a few Texas references, of course—the Frio River being one…I have really enjoyed getting to know him, and I’m happy to have him as a new friend,” said Lambert. Bridges released “Texas Moon,” an EP with the rock band Khruangbin, after his 2021 album, “Gold-Diggers Sound.” Bridges worked with Khruangbin on the “Texas Sun” EP in 2020. Open the story link to see the video of Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges’ new song.