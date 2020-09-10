New Scholarship Opportunities – Offered By Local Law Offices
A Joliet law office is announcing two new scholarships for students at Joliet West and Joliet Central High Schools.
Frank Cservenyak from Rathbun, Cservenyak and Kozol Law Offices says the scholarships are their way of showing appreciation for the community they work in. Eligible students will have an strong interest in pursuing a career in law. Diversity and inclusion will be strong factors in how they judge the applicants, according to Cservenyak.
One student from each school will receive $2000 dollars. Cservenyak says, no matter where you are in life, there are great opportunities for you in education – especially here in Will County.
The information will be coming soon on the RCK Leadership Scholarship and information will be going out to parents soon.