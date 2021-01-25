New Scam: Sending You Packages You Didn’t Order
If you’ve recently gotten a package, but you didn’t order it, it’s probably a scam.
The scam works like this: Third-party sellers on big apps, like Amazon and eBay, pay people to write fake reviews on items they are selling. To do this, they need it to look like a legit transaction took place. So, they find people’s info online, and they will send out items to them randomly.
A tracking number is created, and they can use that to create a review. The person who receives the package doesn’t get charged, and their account isn’t hacked.
But it is weird for them to get a random package.