New Restaurant Opens In Crest Hill

Jan 12, 2022 @ 2:05pm

The official pizza partner of the Chicago White Sox is now available in Crest HillBeggar’s Pizza opened this week at their newest location, 1720 Plainfield Road near Larkin Avenue.

Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman says this restaurant will be a bit different from other Beggar’s locations in the area. It will not be a full-size, sit-down restaurant. Instead, it will be a pickup location, and will have eight seats available at their counter. Beggar’s Pizza open 7 days a week for carryout. They opened, Monday, January 10th, 2022.

