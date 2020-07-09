New Report Claims Kids that Grow Up WITH DOGS are Better Behaved
Getty Images
There might be more good than harm in getting your kid a puppy. University of Western Australia and Telethon Kids Institute polled over 1,600 parents of kids ages two to five, and found that 42 percent of households surveyed owned a dog. Kids from dog-owning homes were reportedly between 30 and 40 percent less likely to have problems with conduct with their peers, and had 23 percent less difficulties overall. They were also 34 percent more apt to engage in pro-social behaviors than kids without dogs were. Researcher, Professor Hayley Christian says, “While we expected that dog ownership would provide some benefits for young children’s wellbeing, we were surprised that the mere presence of a family dog was associated with many positive behaviors and emotions.” Here’s the complete story from Fox News.