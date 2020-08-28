New Rap Music: From The Lox, Cordae, Yo Gotti & more
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDALLegendary rap group The Lox dropped their latest album, Living Off Experiences, featuring DMX, Jeremih, T-Pain and Griselda’s Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher on a track called, “Think of The Lox.”
Cordae and Roddy Ricch came through on a new track, titled, “Gifted.” The two rappers go back and forth reflecting on their success and their humble beginnings which led them to a supreme amount of success in the last two years.
Yo Gotti cleverly raps about the COVID-19 pandemic on his latest single, “Stay Ur Distance,” produced by Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith. Gotti raps, “First week of that virus I lost half a mil/They wanna see who’s going to survive and who got hustling skills/[People] still outside they must not think it’s real/Kinda miss outside, I wanna be in the field.”
Rising production conglomerate Internet Money dropped their debut album, B4 The Storm. The bolstering project features Trippie Redd, Lil Tecca, Swae Lee, 24KGoldn, Wiz Khalifa, Kevin Gates, Gunna, iann Dior and more, as well as a high energy track featuring Cochise and TyFontaine called “Right Now.”
Rich The Kid and Migos’ members Quavo, and Takeoff are “Too Blessed” in their latest collaboration, which fans are already calling a hit. The visual for the DJ Durel-produced track, finds the Atlanta rappers flexing with the cars, money and jewelry at a bodacious pool party.
Wale reunited with former MMG artist Rockie Fresh on a new track, titled, “Hold On.” The two rap about happy lovers and “wack” rappers, with vocal assistance on the hook from Arin Ray.
Rapper Russ tapped Kehlani for guest vocals on his latest track, “Take You Back.” The two complement each other so well on the track as they contemplate mending their broken relationship.
