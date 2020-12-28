New Quiet Zone for Union Pacific Railway Near Southeast Joliet
Beginning Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 12:01 p.m.., a new 24 hour quiet zone will be implemented on the Union Pacific Railroad in the southeast area of Joliet. This quiet zone will include the at-grade rail crossings at Laraway Rd., Schweitzer Rd., and Millsdale Rd. near the Centerpoint intermodal logistic center on the Union Pacific Railroad.
A quiet zone is one or more consecutive at-grade rail-highway crossings where the sounding of locomotive horns is prohibited (except under hazardous conditions). A quiet zone can be established at rail-highway crossings if the crossing is deemed safe enough to qualify, or by implementing safety measures that make the crossing safe enough according to qualifications set by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Safety measures that were completed include four quadrant gate systems at all the at-grade crossings within the Quiet Zone to allow the area to qualify as a Quiet Zone.