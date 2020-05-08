New Puscifer album confirmed for the fall, tour set for next year

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesAfter plenty of teases, Maynard James Keenan‘s other band, Puscifer, has finally confirmed that they’ll be releasing their first album in five years this fall.
A Facebook post from the band reads, “Puscifer Invasion. Prepare to be Abducted. New Album Fall 2020. World Tour 2021. #Puscifer2020.” They also dropped a new single and video, “Apocalyptical.”
The deeply weird video was apparently inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, as it features enlarged versions of what coronavirus looks like under a microscope, as well as images of people wearing face masks, and a dude in an orange hazmat suit skateboarding around a completely empty Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Keenan, dressed like a cross between Agent Smith in The Matrix and a member of Devo, sings and dances robotically against a red background. “Go on, moron/ignore the evidence/skid into Armageddon/tango Apocalyptical,” he sings. The chorus goes, “Dumb, dumb, be damned.”
The new album will be the follow up to 2015’s Money Shot, and the third album Keenan has been involved in in the past two years. Of course, there was Tool‘s 13-years-in-the-making Fear Inoculum, as well as A Perfect Circle’s 2018 release Eat the Elephant.
