      Weather Alert

New Proposal Would Lift Ban On Sports Betting In Chicago!

Jul 23, 2021 @ 4:05pm

A new proposal would lift the ban on sports betting in Chicago. Alderman Walter Burnett introduced a measure at yesterday’s City Council meeting that would end Chicago’s home-rule ban on sports betting and establish parameters for the city to issue licenses and make money from it. Under the plan, sports betting would be authorized at Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field, Soldier Field, the United Center and Wintrust Arena or in a permanent building or structure located within a five-block radius of those stadiums.

Popular Posts
Dammit. Are People Who Curse More Intelligent?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do Nice Guys Really Finish Last?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: We Wind Up in Four Awkward Situations a Month - Because We Do THIS
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton 'Exploring Their Options' to Have a Baby
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Which Popular Apple Apps Scam You and Me Out of Millions
Connect With Us Listen To Us On