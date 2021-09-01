New Police Chief on the Job in Manhattan

Residents in Manhattan may see a new head of law enforcement in the Village as Jeff Wold settles in as the new Chief of Police for the Village of Manhattan. Wold has a career in law enforcement and was unanimously approved by the village board at the August 2nd board meeting. He replaces Brian Zarnowski, who has been serving as the interim chief. Wold has 24 years of police experience with most of his time being spent in the Village of Channahon. He retired in 2017 as Chief of Police, and most recently served as second in command for Waubonsee Community
College in Sugar Grove. Wold worked his way up the ranks starting as a patrol officer in 1995. He served as the community’s D.A.R.E. Officer, and then went on to become Detective Sergeant and Deputy Chief before becoming Police Chief in 2011.
Chief Wold officially began his new job August 19, and he looks forward to getting to know the residents and community leaders in and around Manhattan. “Manhattan is a great community, with a great history. I would like to be a part of Manhattan’s future and help carry on the traditions that make it one of the safest
communities in Illinois.”