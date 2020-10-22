New Pepsi ad features unreleased freestyle from The Notorious B.I.G.
Courtesy of PepsiIt’s been 23 years since the tragic death of rap icon Notorious B.I.G. and we’re still happily enjoying his music.
To celebrate Biggie’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, Pepsi shared a new advertisement supported by an unreleased Biggie freestyle in which he raps unwavering love for the soft drink.
“Nothing can beat the P-E-P-S-I drink it constantly/ Something ’bout the taste feels great, less filling,” he raps. “Tell ’em Biggie said drink it all, don’t test me/ Nothing else beats a Pepsi/ If it is, let’s see/ I’m thirsty.”
The brief rap was laid down at the legendary D&D Studios in New York in 1997 and remastered by Biggie’s early collaborators, Cey Adams and DJ Enuff.
The rap was supported by an animated video, which takes viewers on a tour of Biggie’s neighborhood in Bed-Stuy Brooklyn, where he grew up. It also visits Biggie’s favorite bodega, his childhood home on St. James Place, and the street corner of 25 St James Place and Fulton, now known as Christopher Wallace Way.
Biggie, born Christopher Wallace, is the second solo hip-hop artist ever to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, following Tupac Shakur in 2017.
Longtime friend Sean Diddy Combs, plus Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson, will help pay tribute to Biggie, and fellow inductee Whitney Houston, during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, airing Saturday, November 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.
By Rachel George
