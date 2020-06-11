      Weather Alert

New Order announces rescheduled dates for Unity tour with Pet Shop Boys

Jun 11, 2020 @ 3:00pm

Gus Stewart/RedfernsNew Order has announced the rescheduled dates for the group’s Unity tour with Pet Shop Boys.

The joint outing was supposed to kick off this September, but it was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll now kick off in September 2021.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows. Refunds are also available to ticket-holders who can’t attend the newly announced dates.

For all ticket info and the full list of dates, visit NewOrder.com.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

