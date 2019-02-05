New NFL Bad Lip Reading Is Better Than The Big Game
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 5, 2019 @ 6:58 AM

A new Bad Lip Reading video has hit the internet.
The videos feature a misreading of sideline chatter from some of the games biggest and best players.
The new 2019 edition features Adrian Peterson, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady “scolding” other players on the field and more. The YouTube ‘Bad Lip Reading’ channel has featured several videos in the past featuring NBA players, Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony and even The Royal Wedding.

