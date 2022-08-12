98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo
New NBC Content Leaving Hulu Next Month

August 12, 2022 5:08PM CDT
I hate to tell you this, but some of your favorite NBC content will be leaving Hulu in September.

Starting in September, Hulu will no longer show new NBC content the next day starting next month.

The change is happening because Hulu is a Disney-NBCUniversal company. Notice Disney was mentioned first.

Being able to show new programs was a major staple for the streaming service, but now that NBC is leaving, ABC and FOX will be the only two networks offering next-day program capabilities.

