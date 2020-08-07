New Music Friday: Rod Wave, NLE Choppa, Young Thug & more

Tyler BenzRod Wave has upgraded his Pray 4 Love album to a deluxe version with 11 new tracks and guest appearances from Lil Baby and Yo Gotti. The deluxe comes days after Rod dropped the music video for his latest track, “Freestyle.”
NLE Choppa dropped his major-label debut Top Shotta on Warner Records, over a year after releasing his breakthrough Billboard Hot 100 single “Shotta Flow.”
The album has 20 tracks, and features the 17-year-old rapper teaming up with fellow Billboard-charting artists Lil Baby and Chief Keef, as well as Roddy Ricch, on his gold-certified single, “Walk EM Down.“
NLE Choppa’s “Ruff Rydas” was featured on the Fast & Furious 9: Road To Fast 9 mixtape.
Meanwhile, YSL Records signee Lil Keed added a third edition to his Trapped On Cleveland mixtape series, with features from 42 Dugg, Gunna, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future and Ty Dolla $ign and more.
Trapped On Cleveland 3 also features YSL boss Young Thug, who executive-produced the album. It follows Keed’s debut album, Long Live Mexico, which was released last year.
Aminé returns with his third album, Limbo, his first release since 2018’s ONEPOINTFIVE. The Portland rapper landed guest appearances from Summer Walker, J.I.D, Young Thug, Vince Staples, and the Gap Band’s Charlie Wilson, among others, for the project.
“The main thing to take away from [this album] is, I’m still just a guy figuring it out,” Aminé told Highsnobiety. “I don’t have the answers. And I don’t want fans to look at me for every answer. I’m just a guy, literally. I’m just in Limbo.”
Aminé is best known for his single, “Caroline,” from his 2017 debut album Good for You, which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
By Rachel George
